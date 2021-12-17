Enrique Iglesias’ twins turn 4 years old and Anna Kournikova shows how big they are

This December 16 is a very special day at the home of Enrique Iglesias Y anna Kournikova. A day like today four years ago her children Nicholas and Lucy They came to the world and to celebrate this special date, the former Russian tennis player shared photos of the birthday boys in which it is obvious how big and handsome they are.

Despite the fact that the Spanish singer and the former Russian tennis player have always wanted to keep their private lives away from the flashes, there is something they cannot stop sharing with the world: the happiness that their children provide them and the magical moments they live with them. .

This Thursday, on the occasion of the birthday of the two oldest, the Russian shared some photos to show off how big and handsome Lucy and Nicholas are. Images in which their enormous resemblance to their parents is obvious.

Nicholas is already quite a big boy with his blonde hair and his mom’s light eyes, while Lucy has her dad’s dark eyes. Beautiful!

As happens every time the interpreter of “Dancing” or the model share an image of their offspring, they triumph in the virtual sphere. The fans of the couple have turned to send the best wishes to the birthday boys for their fourth birthday without letting go of how precious and huge they are.

It was in September of this year the last time we were able to see the twins with their younger sister, Mary, who is about to turn two years old. On that occasion, the three starred an adorable video of them riding in a toy car.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for more than twenty years, have formed a beautiful family and their fans are grateful witness how their three children grow. Congratulations!

