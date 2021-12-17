F1 2021: The president of the FIA ​​warns Hamilton after not attending the gala: “There is no forgiveness if you break the rules”

Lto controversy on Max Verstappen’s championship over Lewis Hamiltoncontinues to give something to talk about, and that is, the British driver continues to hurt and did not attend the FIA ​​awards gala in Paris that was held Thursday, December 16.

Following this, the current president of the International Automobile Federation, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, spoke about this situation because Hamilton violated article 6.6 of the rules where the following is established: “Drivers who finish first, second and third in the championship must be present at the annual awards ceremony,” for which Lewis may be eligible for a penalty.

To this, the new president Sulayem assured that in case of breaking the rules there will be no forgiveness. “At the end of the day, rules are rules. So we are going to look to the side of where the technical rules are going to be used and if I investigate, I will have to investigate it, “he commented.

“It’s easy to be nice to people. And it’s cheap to be nice. And it’s also to motivate people. But definitely, if there is any gap, there is no forgiveness in this“, he finished.

In recent days a rumor has arisen that Lewis could retire from motorsport After his defeat, the world of Formula 1 is aware of the situation of the British.