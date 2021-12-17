Facebook | how to disable autoplay of videos forever | Applications | Smartphone | Technology | Tutorial | Trick | nnda | nnni | DATA

Many users of Facebook They have been complaining about the automatic reproduction of videos, it means that if you find yourself looking at the publications and a clip appears in the news section, the content of this will advance only without the need to have given play, but, did you know that there is A simple trick to end this problem? Then we will explain the steps in detail.

Best of all, it will not be necessary to install additional applications on the mobile, since it is a native tool for Facebook, which is hidden in your settings. It is important to clarify that even if you have adjusted the platform from a computer or laptop, when you download the mobile app for the first time, the automatic playback of videos will be activated by default.

HOW TO DISABLE AUTOMATIC PLAYBACK OF VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK

First, make sure Facebook do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store.

do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store. Open the mobile app and press the icon with the three horizontal stripes that are located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, scroll the space bar down and tap on ‘Settings and privacy’> ‘Settings’.

A new window will appear, where you have to search and click on the ‘Multimedia Content’ section.

Finally, in the ‘Autoplay’ section you have to check ‘Never play videos automatically’.

Done, tap on the arrow pointing to the left located on the upper side, so you will return to the news of Facebook to verify that the configuration has really worked. This process will also help you save a few Megabytes (MB) of your data plan in case you are not connected to a Wi-Fi network.

How to stop your friends from posting to your Facebook profile

Open the app and tap on the three horizontal stripes.

Here you will find the sections ‘Settings and Privacy’> ‘Settings’.

Go to the ‘Audience and visibility’ section.

Then, press the option ‘Profile and tagging’ and then on ‘Who can publish on your profile?’

Finally, select ‘Just me’.

Do you have a problem with Facebook and do you want to fix it? click here and follow the steps to solve the problem that you present with the application. Meanwhile, if what you want is to report abuses or other conversations that violate the rules of Facebook Messenger, press the following link. You can also shake your smartphone to report a problem.