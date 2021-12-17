FC Barcelona contacts Alexis Sánchez and sends this offer to Inter

FC Barcelona contacted Alexis Sánchez and sent this offer to Inter Milan to repatriate the player from Chile.

December 16, 2021 · 1:11 PM

Sergio Kun Agüero announced yesterday his official retirement from professional football at FC Barcelona due to heart problems that would not allow him to continue with his activity fully and would threaten his health.

That is why Barcelona is looking for goals and a forward with hierarchy to contribute his own to Xavi Hernández’s team.

That forward would be nothing more and nothing less than Alexis Sánchez, who want to start him at Inter Milan due to his high contract with heavy injuries, and at FC Barcelona he would have more continuity, also taking into account that he was Xavi’s teammate in Barça at the time.

And the truth is that the Catalan club has already contacted Sánchez and he gave the positive approval for the transaction to be made, for which he immediately sent an offer to Inter.

What is the offer? Barcelona offered a footballer that they are not considering at the moment in exchange for Sánchez, although the name has not yet been leaked, thus removing a heavy contract from Inter and giving him a footballer in exchange.

The issue is that those of Milan wanted to get money from the Chilean striker in a possible sale, so it will be necessary to see how the events evolve.