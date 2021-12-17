Feds intercepted Raphy Pina’s phone for a month

Federal authorities intercepted Rafael “Raphy” Pina’s cell phone calls for 30 days, according to what a witness testified during the fourth day of trial against the artistic producer.

The witness was Julio Meléndez, a representative of the AT&T telephone company, who explained that the interception was carried out after the company received an order from the court.

The order authorized the recording of Pina Nieves’ phone calls from March 6, 2020 to April 5, 2020.

That means that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English) continued to monitor the calls of the artistic producer even after the search of a house registered in his name in the Caguas Real urbanization, in Caguas, where they seized two firearms. and that they are the object of the criminal accusation against them.

Meanwhile, another witness, identified as Ricardo Leal, representative of the cell phone company T-Mobile, indicated that as part of this case the federal authorities obtained two court orders to intercept a cell phone that a person named Joed Romero Soler had used.

Both orders were valid for 30 days. One of the orders authorized to start the interceptions on February 5, 2020, and started it on March 6.

Leal said that the phone is registered in the name of a company called “Rogelio y Asociados.” However, a document shown by the prosecutor José Ruiz, on a delivery order from the Global Mattress company, revealed that the phone number appears as Romero Soler.

In motions prior to the start of the trial, the federal prosecutor’s office identified a call between Pina Nieves and Romero Soler as key in the evidence that will be presented to the jury to prove that the house where the weapons were seized belongs to Pina Nieves.

Later, in the opening arguments, the prosecutor María Montañez pointed out that in a telephone call between the two, made on February 6, Pina Nieves allegedly listed to Romero Soler the items that were inside the house, including the firearms.

Meanwhile, yesterday a notary lawyer who prepared the house deeds for Pina Nieves indicated that Romero Soler works at a gas station called “Rogelio” in Caguas.

Meanwhile, the certified public accountant Carlos Peña García indicated today, Thursday, that he prepared two financial statements for Pina Nieves, including a list of the producer’s corporations, including the “Rogelio’s Ice Plant” gas station in Caguas, which was raided by the FBI on April 5, 2020.

Although Rogelio y Asociados has been listed as an inactive corporation in the State Department’s registry since 2019, it has the same physical and postal address as the Rogelio’s Ice Plant gas station.

On the other hand, the federal prosecutor’s office also presented as witnesses two FBI officials who explained the technical and legal process that they followed for the recording of the telephone calls, as well as the sending of that evidence to the Public Ministry, including the copies that they would deliver to the defense.

Pina Nieves faces two charges for illegal possession of an automatic firearm and for possession of a firearm by a person who was convicted of a federal crime.

For each charge, you expose yourself to a maximum of ten years in prison.