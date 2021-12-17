Fernando Beltrán is tired of being a bank in Chivas

Editorial Mediotiempo

Be a regularly substitute element in Chivas makes it uncomfortable Fernando Beltran, who openly acknowledged that he is tired of that situation, so he hopes it will change in the tournament that is to come.

With only 9 starts in the year and a total of 939 minutes played, Nene Beltrán knows that he is far from having an important rank in the club, so this time he was encouraged to raise his voice to point out how difficult it is to live like this.

“What comes is very good for me, that’s how I’m going to receive it, that’s how I want to do it, but what is a reality is that I no longer want to be a bank, no longer; I’m tired, I’m very uneasy with myselfI’m not saying desperate, but with that anxiety of going back to being the way I was. Now that it’s my turn, I know how I’m going to face what is coming ”, he commented to TUDN.

Added that this 2021 has been especially difficult for him for the few opportunities he received, although now he will focus on trying not to weigh him down so much.

“I am in the search to be calm again, to enjoy there inside, because I stopped enjoying a lot for wanting to please the person, I did not focus and I lost what I was on the field ”.

The profession of footballer was not what I wanted

The midfielder acknowledged that being a professional player is not something pleasant, since he met with criticism, which is usually very harsh when the results are not given.

“When I was little and I saw the footballers on TV, I used to say ‘How cool to be a footballer because everyone loves you, everyone praises you and everyone wants a photo with you, you are the hero and the coolest ‘so to speak, and suddenly, when it goes wrong, You are already the baddest, the most stubborn, the one who least knows how to play soccer and you leave that environment because everything is a lie ”.