Fernando Tatis Jr. says he did not suffer a motorcycle accident

Dominican shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. denied on Thursday that he had suffered a motorcycle accident, despite several reports that he had been injured in Punta Cana.

“What was published was nothing of what was being said, without knowing what they are putting at risk to me as a person. Especially all the Dominicans, knowing how I have treated this country “, said Tatis, Jr., after participating in a” Meet and Greet “of Banreservas, with fans who shared with him.

Reports from San Diego attested that Tatis Jr. had been injured and his own father told the Associated Press that he had suffered minor cuts to his knees.

The 2021 NL home run leader dismissed that notion.

There was an accident?

“No,” Tatis Jr. answered briefly.

The shortstop said he is fully recovered from shoulder discomfort that landed him on the disabled list a couple of times last season.

“I feel 100 percent about the shoulder issue. We can rule out the operating room for now, “he said.

The San Diego Padres were left out of the playoffs, having qualified in the pandemic campaign.

Now, for 2022, Tatis Jr. is confident that with the appointment of Bob Melvin and with a more engaged team, things will go better.

“To continue as a team, knowing what each player must do, continue to connect each one with the new manager and try to bring everything together as a team,” he said.

He also pointed out that he does not rule out playing winter ball again with the Stars in the future “if the conditions are met.”