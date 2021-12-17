Financial support for medical students reduced by 50%

The path to becoming a healthcare professional is long and exhausting. No other career requires so many years of basic training. But within the multiple adversities that must be faced is the lack of incentives. There are many demands to be met, although very little is received in return. And now the picture looks even more complicated because the financial support for all medical students will be even less.

If you have already graduated from university, you know how complex the entire training part is. Everything becomes more difficult during internship and social service because there are two years in which many really have to live in health centers.

For this stage of training, financial support is offered to students. Traditionally, it is a symbolic amount that is never even enough for the basics. Although now it will be worse because from January 2022 there will be a 50 percent cut.

The new amount that medical students will receive

In this way, the scholarship currently offered to young people is 1,770 pesos a fortnight. On the other hand, from the first month of the following year it will be 1,800 pesos … but per month.

All of this becomes worse when students have to do their internship or social service in centers in rural areas. These types of places are most dangerous in the country because they are far from the big cities and future doctors are left abandoned.

On the one hand, within health centers there is very little equipment to be able to care for patients. This creates frustration because many units lack sufficient technological resources.

Although that is not all because outside the units the danger is constant due to the high levels of insecurity and violence. There are constant cases of attacks and aggressions against young people while they are in this compulsory stage for any medical student.

Youth across the country speak out

For all of the above, in accordance with local media various demonstrations are being prepared in different cities of the country. For today, December 17, one is contemplated in the Monument of the Revolution in Mexico City towards the old headquarters of the Ministry of Health (SSa).

Based on the above, the demands are various. On the one hand, request to eliminate the decrease in financial support for medical students. In addition, greater security is requested for young people who must move to rural areas. Everyone agrees that medical attention is required in those places but minimum security conditions must also prevail.

For now, what do you think of this decrease in financial support for medical students?