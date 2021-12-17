Former US First Lady Melania Trump launches her own NFT collection, with part of the proceeds going to fund various charities

The collection of non-expendable tokens is built on the basis of the Solana cryptocurrency blockchain.

Melania Trump, former first lady of the United States, advertisement this Thursday on his Twitter account that he will launch a collection of non-expendable tokens (NFT, for its acronym in English).

“I am proud to announce the new NFT initiative, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my continued commitment to children through my ‘Be Best’ initiative,” said Donald Trump’s wife in a statement. “With the help of this new technology platform, we will provide children with computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive once they get older.”

The digital art objects are built on the basis of the Solana cryptocurrency blockchain and will be auctioned on the MelaniaTrump.com website. The first NFT is a digital watercolor work, entitled ‘Melania’s Vision’, by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, which includes, among others, the recording of the woman’s voice. It will be available between December 16 and 31 for a unit of solana (about $ 177, according to the exchange rate of this Thursday).

