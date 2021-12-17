Four key steps when implementing a preventive culture of comprehensive well-being in companies

Health prevention has become a fundamental issue in corporate strategies. And it is that, more and more employees ask their companies to provide them with services that help them avoid future complications in their well-being. Specifically, 55% of Spanish employees demand health insurance that includes access to online medical consultations, according to the study ‘Cigna 360 Well-being Survey’ made by the health insurer Cigna. A figure that highlights the need to undertake a change in business culture to adopt initiatives that are committed to prevention from a comprehensive health perspective.

“In this way, it will be possible for unwell employees to quickly identify the ailment, control it beforehand and return to work as soon as possible, while promoting the adoption of healthy habits that minimize the possibility of suffering physical or mental illnesses and costs derived from clinical complications. However, for a business culture with a focus on prevention, it is essential that there is a global vision of health that involves all members of the company: teams, leaders and managers. In other words, it is necessary for the internal philosophy of organizations to be transformed to address all the factors that influence the well-being of their staff ”, Be the Olivia Gmez, HR Manager at Cigna Espaa.

The creation of healthy spaces centered into people not only help prevent diseases or ailments produced in the work environment, but also respond to problems as diverse as anxiety, stress, depression, or chronic illnesses such as hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.

The establishment of this new corporate culture will be possible as long as the different needs of employees are addressed in a personalized way, providing access to quality tools focused on caring for the body and mind; as well as support in all areas of your life, from personal life to personal finances. But where to start? Cigna, as a leading provider in health services, proposes to consider four phases:

Undertake active listening to get a still picture of the employee situation. The first step is to foster cross-team communication to see how they feel and what their needs are. Are you happy? Are they productive? If not, why not? Knowing the organization in depth will help to identify the level of satisfaction of the workers, the image that the company projects or the consolidation in the market. Establishing these questions will be crucial in identifying key areas of transformation.

Define a strategy that addresses areas for improvement. When drawing up a new roadmap for the company, it is essential to define the strategic lines and actions that are focused on preventing issues such as health, risks, accidents and diseases that may be generated from the environment. labor. Furthermore, fostering a common commitment and awareness of the importance of taking care of the health and well-being of employees in terms of prevention will be paramount.

Bet on internal transparency when establishing solutions. To ensure the success of the new corporate culture, it will be necessary to openly publish the goals and new promises regarding well-being, commit firmly to them and update them regularly as the social context evolves. At the same time, we must remember the advantages that they bring both individually and collectively when it comes to improving the quality of life and reducing the risk of suffering from diseases of any kind.

Establish a results measurement system to analyze the effectiveness of the new business culture. The Human Resources department or the team responsible for managing the personnel in the company should evaluate the feedback from the workforce to estimate the rates of participation and commitment to the new corporate philosophy. To access this information, it is recommended to conduct online surveys before and after the launch of any initiative. Once the plan goes into action, receiving comments from the staff will be useful to detect unmet needs, new areas of opportunity, and resolve any deviations that may influence the well-being of the teams.

The ultimate goal of corporate culture transformation is to adopt a strategic perspective of comprehensive health in the workplace that allows addressing the problems and challenges faced by staff safely and attentively. In addition, it helps build a strong support network within the company, which is the foundation for creating a positive professional environment in which people are engaged and productive.

