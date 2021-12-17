Four new cases of Omicron are detected in Cuba ›Cuba› Granma

As a result of the epidemiological surveillance measures applied in our country, on December 15, the Omicron variant was identified in the sequencing studies of four imported cases. These are four travelers from the African continent.

Two of them, Cuban collaborators belonging to the Cuba-Hydraulic Company who returned from South Africa and remained in isolation (quarantine) since their arrival, being confirmed as COVID-19 cases on the 11th and 13th of this month. The other two cases are foreign travelers from Kenya, one of Ethiopian nationality and the other Somali, who arrived in the country on December 13 and were checked at the border with RT-PCR in compliance with the protocol established in the country, and were positive on December 14. December and isolated since then.

In the work to control the focus of foreign travelers in the municipality of Centro Habana, in the country’s capital, four direct contacts have been identified, all checked and negative. The rest of the travelers on the flight where the confirmed cases arrived were negative. The cases diagnosed with the Omicron variant are in good health and remain asymptomatic. Epidemiological surveillance is maintained on contacts, the community and the strengthening of international sanitary control measures.