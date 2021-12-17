From dream world to New York

She was barely 14 years old when the Cordoba Marta Carrillo fulfilled the dream of being a writer with the publication of the story entitled Cotton dreams after, despite his young age, he knocked on the door of several publishers until he received the answer from Universo de Letras de Planeta. Two years after telling the story of a princess who pursues the dream of belonging to the circus while assuming her duties as future heir to the throne of a great invented country called Lismandia, this young author presents this Friday at the bookstore The republic of letters his second work, Flight of the angel (Red Circle), a novel in which the reader enters the ins and outs of the New York upper class from a fantastic perception of fashion, luxury and vanity that the famous Fifth Avenue squanders.

“I have always liked New York City very much and I have been very curious about its customs and way of life,” says the young writer, who admits that she has made a hard work of documentation and research for months to reflect “the vanity of this New York class and put it in context with values ​​such as effort, family or perseverance.” And for this he uses Violet, a young nanny who will try to balance the foundations of a family deteriorated by the ravages of fame, money and the darkest part of the elite, and with whom she has a relationship.

Maturity

Go from the world of dreams of his first work to a fiction like that of Flight of the angel it has also been an exercise in maturity. “I feel that the experiences of these years have made me learn and reflect,” says Carrillo, who assures that he has noticed this process because “this book was a manuscript from a couple of years ago and when I resumed it, I noticed the changes in me, both in my way of being and thinking and in my vocabulary ». The young author, for whom writing “is almost a necessity because it relaxes me and evades me”, waits with excitement and enthusiasm for the meeting with readers And, like two years ago and while finishing her high school studies, she continues working to become a great writer, a job that she would like to combine with journalism and modeling, an activity with which she has just started and that also «me loves”.