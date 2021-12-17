From the sea, Adamari López fell in love with everyone in a swimsuit

Admin 15 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 18 Views

Adamari López served as Miss Universe jury at the ceremony that took place on December 12 in Israel. In that 70th edition, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, took the crown left by Andrea Meza, the Mexican representative who was 7 months in office.

According to several users of social networks, Adamari made an alleged comment about Nadia Ferreira that she immediately deleted. According to what they reported, the message said that the Miss Paraguay candidate did not win because she did not look natural.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The trailer for “The Lost City”, shot in the DR

Little by little, the results of the intense filming carried out between 2020 and 2021 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved