The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has opened an in-depth antitrust investigation into Meta’s plan to buy the popular virtual reality app Supernatural.

The investigation means that antitrust regulators are beginning to examine the interest of the company formally known as Facebook. in acquiring virtual reality companies, and not just your traditional social media acquisitions.

According to Josh Sisco of The Information, Meta’s five previous acquisitions in the virtual reality arena, including the studio behind the hit game Beat Saber, were not investigated by the government because purchase prices were too low. “But those regulators are holding back the more than $ 400 million Supernatural deal, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.“says the report.

Virtual reality is a nascent but fast-growing industry in which, according to third-party estimates, Meta has a majority market share, largely thanks to the initial success of its Oculus Quest 2 goggles. Although the FTC could eventually approve the deal with Supernatural, their decision to research indicates that Meta’s playbook of quickly buying the most attractive VR companies on their platform could already be coming to an end.