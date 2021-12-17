Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo reveal the gender of their twins

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez shared a video on their social networks in which they revealed the gender of the Twins what are you waiting for.

“Where life begins and love never ends,” they wrote Manchester United’s model and player on their Instagram profiles next to the clip.

In the video you can see his other children exploding the balloons to reveal the sex of babies: what will they be A boy and a girl

With the arrival of these new members to the family, Cristiano Ronaldo Y the model Georgina Rodríguez, their offspring will increase.

Georgina and Cristiano they are parents of Alana martina, who was born in November 2017.

Ronado, meanwhile, is also the father of Cristiano Jr. Y the twins Eva and Mateo, who came to the world by surrogacy.