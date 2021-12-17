Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo reveal the gender of their twins

Madrid.
Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez shared a video on their social networks in which they revealed the gender of the Twins what are you waiting for.
“Where life begins and love never ends,” they wrote Manchester United’s model and player on their Instagram profiles next to the clip.
In the video you can see his other children exploding the balloons to reveal the sex of babies: what will they be A boy and a girl
With the arrival of these new members to the family, Cristiano Ronaldo Y the model Georgina Rodríguez, their offspring will increase.
Georgina and Cristiano they are parents of Alana martina, who was born in November 2017.
Ronado, meanwhile, is also the father of Cristiano Jr. Y the twins Eva and Mateo, who came to the world by surrogacy.
In conversation with Cosmopolitan magazine, Georgina rodriguez has indicated that it is “phenomenal” in her fifth month of pregnancy and that, if it were up to her, the new members of her large family would already be in this world.
“I actually feel great. I am anxious for them to be born. And the other children have taken the news very well ”, he revealed with satisfaction during his interview, in which he made it clear that Cristiano Junior, Eva, Mateo and Alana are also looking forward to meeting their little brothers.
As for her new role as a television star, the also dancer, designer and occasional presenter has admitted that she is still not aware of the magnitude and media projection that her first job with the streaming giant will have, Netflixas it will bring out very intimate scenes from your everyday life with Manchester United star and its offspring, in addition to offering the occasional exclusive.
”I think that despite being a well-known person, I am still not aware of the scale of the project. What I can say is that I really enjoyed it. They proposed it to me and I thought: ‘why not? Go for it! ‘”, He declared Georgina.