Get ready for the rainy day that is going to register in New York this Saturday | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

fight this evil in theyoung.there is the qr code, it is veryinteresting and very useful thisarticle.Let’s go with Jeús Ópez and himfull weather report.people wonder what’s comingfor christmas week.jeús: christmas is coming.we can see a white christmas.I followed in the footsteps of thatsnow for your christmas. I knowapproaches a low pressure thatIt is leaving cloudiness. going toincrease cloudiness. astable night after the passage ofa cold front, but not beforeto beat the record in themaximum temperatures of thenormal has been 44 theguard registered it today 62 next to thelast time you logged that wasin 2000 with a temperature of61.let’s see the temperaturescurrent, 65 paraguay lacy forthe guard, also for jfk, andmonticello 42.morristown at 46.in the next few hours everything willchange. for Saturday at5:15 let’s see that rain inthe new york subway area.winter mixing is coming.that’s why everything will be givein conneticut.us in new york and newjersey we’ll see what it israin, because the temperaturesThey have been a bit high.there we will continue in thecourse of the Sabbath.for Sunday at 12:15the dawn we will be able to see.the rain is going to happen inconneticut at morning hours.on Sunday morning allpasses and the sky becomes morestable. Christmas is coming.jfk is at zerodelays. if not going to travel,but does I bring it to youprognosis. for the aperitif,49th and at dinner 40 and another.bring your coat before you go outFrom home.Saturday passed through water, 45of maximum.look at the temperaturesthe 60’s are over, we hadwinter temperatures, 43 foron Sunday..the maximum temperature of the