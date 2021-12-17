Government will increase pensions to retired generals of the armed forces

President Luis Abinader announced a series of measures to benefit the retired generals and admirals of the Dominican Armed Forces, which include increased pensions and adjustments in health insurance.

He anticipated that according to the proposal that the Government works, they will make an increase of 30% to those who have a pension of less than 10,000 pesos and 10% to those who earn up to 50,000 pesos.

The president announced that these initiatives that seek to improve the quality of life of retired military members of the Armed Forces, will be possible due to the savings in resources that have been made by the Government.

In this regard, he reported that he has arranged the creation of a commission so that within 60 days it presents the recommendations that allow it to significantly improve, expand coverage and reduce the cost of medical insurance.

“You should receive, for your services to the Homeland, the best medical insurance that is available, I always found something illogical and nonsensical that when you need it more then you have to pay and last a few months without assigning it to you. This cannot continue to be the case, ”said the head of state.

The president affirmed that there is no doubt that it is necessary to improve the living conditions of the pensioners of the Armed Forces and added that through the Ministry of Defense, food rations will be distributed.

Abinader also expressed that they have already coordinated with the Office of Provincial Development of the Presidency, so that next January a plan to repair homes for pensioners who need it will begin and also begin the construction of the sixth office of the Retirement Board, in San Isidro.

Similarly, the president reported that he contacted the Office for the Reordering of Transportation (Opret), so that all pensioners have free transportation on the Cable Car and the Santo Domingo Metro.

These measures were announced by President Abinader at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense where he had a lunch with retired generals and admirals of the Armed Forces.

In another order, the president described his presence at the lunch as a recognition to each of those present for their honorable services to the homeland in defense of the sovereignty and integrity of the Dominican territory.

“You are the pride of the Dominican Republic. If you see the democratic path in our country for more than five decades, it is due to the principles that you have not only sworn in, but have also fulfilled during the exercise of your functions,” he said. the president, who expressed to the retired generals that the country thanks them with admiration for the work carried out during their years of service and he, as president of the Republic, is proud.

The blessing of the act was in charge of the retired general of the National Army, Ramón Veras Castro.

The president of the Institute of Generals and Admirals of the Armed Forces in Retiro (Igafar), retired Major General Rafael Betances Nivar, thanked the president for his presence and stressed that for the first time in 23 years, a president accepts an invitation to share with the Armed forces.

During the activity, the IGAFAR Board of Directors recognized the Minister of Defense, Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, for his actions for the benefit of all those who make up the military institution.

The ceremony was attended by the general commanders of the Dominican Navy, Vice Admiral Ramón Gustavo Betances; from the Dominican Air Force, Major General Leonel Amílcar Muñoz Noboa; and from the Army General Commander, Major General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Defense for Military Affairs, Major General Víctor Mercedes Cepeda; the Inspector General of the Armed Forces, Major General José Manuel Castillo Castillo and the Director General of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then.

Likewise, the president of the Board of Retirement and Pension Fund of the Armed Forces, Major General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre.