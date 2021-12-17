Haiti denies detained consular employees were linked to trafficking and false documents

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Haitian embassy in the Dominican Republic was surprised by the arrest, followed by the publication of information on Thursday and Friday in the Dominican press and on social networks, of two employees of the Haitian consulate in Dajabón allegedly involved in trafficking and production. of false identity documents.

“The Mission wants to clarify for all those interested that it has been a misunderstanding that is being clarified between the Haitian and Dominican authorities.

The Haitian Embassy confirms that the persons arrested are two official consulate employees who were carrying out their regular duties as community agents within the framework of the documentation process carried out by the Mission in the Dominican Republic. The arrest of consular employees has occurred despite the fact that they have identified themselves with their consular cards, an authenticity that was later confirmed by the consul responsible for the consulate, François Guerrier, “the embassy says in its statement.

The embassy indicates that Messrs. Williamson Jean and Jackson Lorrain were unjustly detained. “They were going to the Jeta farm, in Guayubin, where hundreds of Haitians work to deliver 11 passports and get IDs from Haiti to several compatriots who were waiting for them there, as part of an activity previously prepared with the owners of the farm” says the statement.

The legation indicates in its statement that Mr. Lorrain is a respected community leader with long years of collaboration with the consulate, who directs the platform of Solidarity Associations of Migrant Workers of the Northeast Line (ASOMILIN), one of the most important in the country.

“The Mission confirms that the confiscated passports are authentic and were printed from the due process of printing that is carried out in the Haitian diplomatic mission in Washington, United States. The two machines that were detained are two personal data capture kits for the production of Haitian personal identification cards. These machines are property of the Haitian State, in particular of the National Identification Office (ONI) ”, says the document sent to this newspaper.

The Haitian authorities reported that since February 2021, the Haitian consulate in Dajabón has carried out, together with the Embassy and the other Haitian consulates in the country, documentation operations for Haitian immigrants, known and supported by the highest Dominican authorities. “In the northern border areas, in particular, the consulate in Dajabón travels frequently to carry out these documentation activities in the communities to facilitate data capture,” they say.

The Embassy regretted the incident that occurred with the arrest of the two consular agents, a situation that they said is not the first time that has occurred in the border area. “On two occasions, the same consul Guerrier, head of the consulate, had been attacked in a military check-up just when he was traveling to carry out similar activities,” they indicate.

“The Mission takes the opportunity to request greater and effective collaboration from the Dominican authorities in this area in order to carry out documentation activities for Haitian immigrants who work on agricultural plantations,” says the embassy.