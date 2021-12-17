Health confirms that positive cases of COVID-19 in Bad Bunny concerts increased to 400

The Secretary of the Department of Health (DS), Carlos Mellado, assured this morning, Friday, that the positive cases of coronavirus, COVID-19 of people attending the concerts of the urban exponent Bad Bunny increased to 400.

“There have been a lot of cases regarding that concert. Until now, the transmission has been in family activities, but in the concert about 400 people, at least that we know of, they have been infected, “he said. Jagged in an interview with WKAQ 580am.

The doctor added that more than a thousand tests have been done to detect the disease. “We have a lot of positive cases and tests that we have done on the Hiram Bithorn. They did about 1,200, 1,300 tests. There were more than 94, 95 positive patients. The detail is that they have been increasing. [los casos]”.

Mellado once again urged citizens to get vaccinated and apply the third dose to control the coronavirus on the island.

“This is not the time to panic, or to go crazy. We already know what we have to do; get vaccinated. Now we have a third dose and it is important that people understand that they have to take the third dose. It is extremely important. We are going to having to keep getting vaccinated because COVID is here to stay. COVID is going to be like an influenza that every year we are going to have to get vaccinated. “

