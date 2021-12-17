Health confirms two additional cases of the omicron variant in Puerto Rico

The Health Department reported today, Thursday, that two additional cases of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, bringing the total number of confirmed infections on the island to three. The agency also awaits the result of another 49 “samples of interest” that have been preliminarily associated with the new variant, including cases with no travel history.

“Among those suspicious samples, there are, for example, cases of people who have no travel history. We are waiting to confirm the sequencing. Delta continues to be predominant, most likely now that it begins to compete with omicron, very soon it should also be community transmission in Puerto Rico, “said the chief epidemiology officer. Melissa marzan, in response to The new day.

“The patients have mild to moderate symptoms, we do not have any fatality in this regard,” added Health Secretary Carlos Mellado during a press conference at the agency’s headquarters in San Juan.

One of the confirmed cases of omicron was identified in a woman from the Fajardo region, in the age group 40 to 49 years, with a history of travel to Washington. The person was vaccinated with two doses. The second confirmation is another woman from the metropolitan region, in the 50-59 age group and with a history of travel to Florida. In this case, the person was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

One of these samples was taken on November 29, Marzán added, just three days after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified omicron as a variant of concern, and just five days after the first notification about omicron to the WHO , communication that occurred on November 24, 2021.

“We have seen a sustained increase in cases,” warned the doctor. To give the public an idea, during the past six weeks between 600 and 800 positive cases were reported, but only in the last seven days, 4,041 positives have been registered by molecular or antigen test, and only on Wednesday there were 1,351 diagnoses. When calculating the positivity rate based on the 2,252 results by molecular testing, the jump reached 7.6%, compared to 2.3% the previous week. The rise has not translated – so far – into a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, with 52 adults incarcerated and four pediatric patients as of noon today.

Last Monday it was confirmed the arrival of the new variant of COVID-19, which has been identified in at least 77 countries. It is about a person who traveled to Florida and resides in the Caguas region.

Despite the increase and the fact that both the Scientific Coalition and the main epidemiology official support requiring the third dose of the CPVID-19 vaccine as a requirement to enter mass events and establishments, the Secretary of Health did not endorse that recommendation. “This is not going to end, we are going to have to vaccinate every year,” he said.

“We are saying that the third dose is highly recommended”, raised Jagged by urging citizens to receive the additional dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. He also reiterated the importance of maintaining the use of masks and social distancing. “What is the new norm now? Third dose. Do we want to go to a massive event? Third dose. We need everyone to have that third dose, “insisted the secretary.

At the moment, 571,539 people 18 years of age or older have received the additional dose, representing 21.7% of the population. The main health medical officer, Dr. Iris Cardona, highlighted that there are more than 1.2 million who already qualify for this reinforcement. “Therefore, there are 646,849 people who today have the reinforcement and should go and look for it as soon as possible”, manifested.

On the other hand, the investigation of cases and contact tracing has identified at least 423 positive cases among people who attended one of the massive concerts of the urban artist Bad Bunny in the state of Hiram Bithorn in San Juan. Regarding this event, Marzán explained that cases have been identified that have acknowledged having attended the event even though they had already identified symptoms associated with infection with SARS-CoV-2. However, the epidemiologist was emphatic in saying that during the past few days contagions with exposure have been identified in various settings.

“I would like to mention and highlight, of the 4,041 cases, there are certainly people who visited mass events, but there are still different community exhibitions, family activities, visits to restaurants, Christmas work activities, there are many activities that are taking place that people they are congregating, that they do not use the masks when they are in the activities, they do not maintain distance, etcetera ”, stressed.

During the conference, Health also announced the launch of a surveillance system for extended COVID-19 or after-effects of COVID-19. The new day has published since June reports that show the consequences of this disease in patients in Puerto Rico, including updates on the preliminary number of people with sequelae on the island. However, no one from the agency was available to attend a requested interview on this matter.

Dr. Marzán, who will supervise the surveillance system together with Dr. Cardona, explained that in the first phase of the surveillance system, a sample of 321 cases was selected out of the 119,000 reported between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021 in the Health bioportal.

“From there we are going to get the profile of the Long COVID (prolonged COVID) and the prevalence. That will help us first to have an idea of ​​the event in general, and second, to start planning services ”, he indicated. In Puerto Rico, to date, 190,306 cases have been identified by molecular or antigen testing. International studies suggest that the number of patients with sequelae can be between 4% and 10% of the total number of cases identified.

“If one sees it from a statistical perspective, if 10% of that population presented Long COVID, we are talking about 18 thousand to 19 thousand people, and it is certainly a population that requires our attention”, Held.