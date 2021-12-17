‘Héctor Herrera should have more minutes’, recognizes Diego Simeone

EFE

Madrid / 12.17.2021 09:01:27





Diego Simeone, coach of the Atlético de Madrid, admitted this Friday that he has “no doubt” that the Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera “I would have to have more minutes” with the rojiblanco team, in which he is the second outfield player with the least distance in that sense in the squad this season, only behind the unprecedented Ivan Saponjic.

“I have no doubt that, in the way he trains, who accompanies and respects his teammates, Yes, I would have to have more minutes Herrera. The coach, at the moment, chooses other teammates, but as a merit I have no doubt that he deserved more minutes“, assured the Argentine coach at the press conference after morning training.

Héctor Herrera, who will repeat substitution this Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium against Sevilla, has played ten of the 19 games that has been available in this course, only two of them as headline and only one in the six most recent duels, the 20 minutes he played last Sunday in the derby against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu (2-0).

Attentive to Joao Félix

On the other hand, Cholo also had words of encouragement to Joao Félix, who gave an interesting performance against Real Madrid. He hopes that in what comes the tournament he can consolidate his quality, which the club is lacking.

“I have spoken many times with Joao, I have nothing to explain anything from outside the door. He is a very good footballer, lThe same happens with Portugal where many times it does not start but it does finish the matches. You have to improve and prove your worth. “