Henry Santos does not know what happened to Romeo in a Bad Bunny concert. The ex-member of the bachata group «Aventura», Henry Santos, said this Thursday during an interview on the program Alofoke Radio Show of the homonymous station that to this day does not know why Romeo Santos climbed the stage alone in the recent Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico.

The Dominican singer and dancer, referred to the issue when approached by the communicator, Santiago Matías (Alofoke), who said that the Puerto Rican reggaeton player, Bad Bunny, invited the group «Aventura» to his recent concert held in Puerto Rico and then questioned why only Romeo Santos took the stage.

“In that case if there is a big mystery, we were ready to go on stage as a group, and suddenly Anthony was not with us, he was in another place, and I really do not know how that part was handled.”

He admits that everyone is aware that Romeo has a separate and larger team than the rest. “His work team took him the other way and we were backstage in our cart to go up to the stage, and when I see that they do not bring us the microphone, I begin to doubt, without knowing where the fault was,” he commented.

He added, «When I saw that Romeo began to sing I did the logical thing, I grabbed it and left, because I said, yes they invited us all, we were supposedly there to sing on stage, and the song began and he is the only one who is there. on stage, the most logical thing is to retire, what I do not know is who handled that part, to the point of today I have not received an answer about what happened.

However, Henry Santos said that Romeo later told him that he “didn’t understand what happened.”

When asked by Dotol Nastra about who summons the boys when there are concerts and events together, Henry comments that Romeo contacts him directly, if the work schedules do not collide, they usually agree.