Herediano strikes first in the grand final by triumphing as a visitor against Saprissa

David Guzmán disputes a ball with Orlando Galo in the semifinals of this tournament. (Jose Cordero)

Herediano managed to take advantage in the grand final. The Florists won 1 to 0 at Ricardo Saprissa, in the first leg match.

The rojiamarillos with a remarkable defensive block controlled the opponents and on the closing by means of a penalty the Florists managed to add their target thanks to a good execution by Miguel Basulto.

Actions:

Min 90: The first game of the grand finale ends. Herediano beats Saprissa 1 to 0 and beats him in the series.

Min 85; Gooooooooooool from Herediano. Miguel Basulto scores the target from the penalty spot.

Min 71: Herediano has better exploited the bands in the complement and in this way he has had occasions winning the baseline and crossing to the penalty spot. José Ortiz did not have a good aim in a good red-and-yellow action.

Min 63: Diego González again knocks on the door of the purple frame but now with a long-distance shot that goes just astray.

Min 58: The game now takes on a greater intensity, Saprissa seeks to overtake Herediano. The Florists are betting on the counterattack and John Jairo Ruiz will go to the field.

Min 52: Orlando Sinclair responds for Saprissa, the center forward deflected a shot from Michael Barrantes and almost scored the goal for the Saprissa.

Min 49: Aarón Cruz covers Diego González one-on-one, Herediano was close to scoring the first goal.

The arbitration analyst, Ramón Luis Méndez, in the FuTV broadcast said that David Guzmán had to be expelled for an attack without a ball to Orlando Galo, however the central David Gómez resolved that action with yellow for the Saprissista and for the Florense.

Min 41: Basulto takes a good header that forces Aarón Cruz to use himself thoroughly to avoid the fall of his frame.

Saprissa dominates in the second half of the first half, with a very fine Christian Bolaños the Tibaseños have managed to steal the ball from the Florists.

Min 31: Saprissa managed to level the duel and Esteban Alvarado appears on the heights to control the purple centers.

Min 24: Jonathan McDonald managed to serve a ball to Gerson Torres, the Florian midfielder took a right hand that passed close to Saprissa’s frame.

Min 19: Herediano lost Aarón Salazar through injury, the player who entered the field was Diego González.

Before collecting the free kick, there was a collision between David Guzmán and Orlando Galo, at the end and after many frictions, the central defender, David Gómez, decided a yellow for each one.

Min 16: Michael Barrantes takes a strong shot but goes over the frame.

Min 12: Ariel Soto booked for a foul on Christian Bolaños.

Min 10: Herediano has control of the ball and is the team that shows the best offensive side, Saprissa does not find comfort on the pitch.

Min 8: Jonathan McDonald was booked for a strong foul on Marvin Angulo.

Min 5: Aarón Salazar takes a shot from outside the area, but the shot goes wide.

Min 3: Herediano manages to dominate the first minutes and maintains strong pressure on the Saprissistas’ area.

Min 1: Orlando Galo’s foul on David Guzmán. Herediano attempted an aggressive start but Saprissa controlled the offenses.

Lineups:

Saprissa: Aarón Cruz, Kendall Waston, Aubrey David, Walter Cortés, Ricardo Blanco, David Guzmán, Michael Barrantes, Jimmy Marín, Christian Bolaños, Marvin Angulo and Orlando Sinclair.

Herediano: Esteban Alvarado, Keysher Fuller, Keyner Brown, Aarón Salazar, Miguel Basulto, Ariel Soto, Orlando Galo, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres, José G. Ortiz and Jonathan McDonald.