HIV cancer screening study: “We can be pioneers”

Mar Masiá and Esteban Martínez, coordinators of the Impact Neo study, and Félix Gutiérrez, lead author.

Near 25 Spanish hospitals are currently developing one of the most pioneering strategic studies at European and international level on the cancer detection in patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), a population that has more prevalence in the appearance of these pathologies. The objective is to reduce mortality and neoplasia, and if the initial hypothesis is fulfilled, it would change the paradigm of action in cancer detection.

“Positive results would change the clinical guidelines. Cancers that are found at a very late stage could be diagnosed early. Spain could be the first country to answer the question of how to detect cancer earlier in HIV patients”, Explains Mar Masiá, section chief of Infectious Units of the General University Hospital of Elche and one of the two coordinators of the“ Impact Neo ”study together with Esteban Martínez, attached to the Infectious Diseases service of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. While the main author of the trial is Félix Gutiérrez, head of Internal Medicine at the General University Hospital of Elche.

Why is the Impact Neo essay strategic?

The study is independent in nature and the funding comes from a grant from the Carlos III Institute. Initially, such a large and ambitious trial has not been carried out, since It hopes to recruit 4,000 patients, but at the moment they only reach 750. “We started recruiting volunteers two years ago, but with the covid we had to stop and now we have decided to give it a boost through our hospital network,” explains the specialist.

The main reason stems, according to Gutiérrez, from the need to detect cancer early in HIV patients. “As these patients are better modulated with antiretroviral therapy, the majority of deaths are not caused by immunodeficiency but by other non-infectious complications, and, among them, the main one is cancer. Many patients are dying of cancer and there will be more in the future. “, Says the internist.

For Gutiérrez, the ideal is to find out the formula to detect cancers that are stage I or II. “They must be localized and potentially curable with surgery, or precancerous lesions that are curable to prevent the development of cancer. This is the key, if we detect early we can heal“, explains the main author of the study.

What is the Impact Neo study?

The aim of the study is to find out the effectiveness of performing extended screening in this most vulnerable population compared to normal screening in a general population. To do this, they propose to carry out tests more frequently than usual. “We are talking about doing low-dose CT in patients who have at least a minimal history of smoking, mammograms or anal cytologies. If they are positive, an anoscopy is done in men and a cystoscopy in women,” says the internist.

Among these tests, CT and anoscopy are especially important, since, according to Masiá, the most detected cancer is lung cancer, followed by anus. “With these tests the differences could be made to detect in time some types of cancers that have a high mortality “, details Masiá.

Until now, Researchers have found 8 tumors, all of them during the first scan. “They were tumors that had not yet turned their heads. Now we will do a 3-year follow-up to see how these patients evolve and see if the strategy works ”, explains Mar Masiá, who hopes to obtain more preliminary results in the coming months.

In addition, the specialist highlights that the strategy is safe and cost-effective. “Doing massive screenings costs money, but it still costs more to treat patients with cancer in advanced stages”, claims the coordinator of Impact Neo. Ideal characteristics so that the use of the strategy is disseminated in case the hypothesis is confirmed. “By extrapolation, it would be difficult for it not to be transferred to other populations and to prevail in the rest of the countries,” says the researcher.