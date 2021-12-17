Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner’s ex, reveals more details about her intimacy with the mogul

The model Holly Madison kept a relationship with Hugh Hefner between 2001 and 2008.

The opportunity to become one of his three official girlfriends came to him by surprise after one of his predecessors resigned her position and left. the playboy mansion, which literally opened the door to the possibility of being offered the room that had been vacated.

Although she was not expecting a “traditional” first date and was prepared for almost anything, she thought that this first meeting would serve as a kind of contact with the life of the man. Magnate so that they both got to know each other better.

Of course, never imagined that they would have sex that same night, as it ended up happening after they went to a nightclub with another woman.