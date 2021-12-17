Horoscope for today, December 17, 2021, of all zodiac signs

In today’s horoscope, Friday, December 17, the Full moon in Gemini It will be very strong and important because it is the last of the year. In addition, because it helps you get out of your interior everything that hinders your steps that will lead you to achieve the goals of 2022. So, so that the closing process of this year is effective and you start next year with greater power, you I suggest doing this “ritual of closing negative cycles”.

Take some bay leaves or, if you prefer, look for dry leaves in your garden or when you go for a walk and write on them with a thick red marker those words that represent what you want to leave behind. Then, take them with your hands, close your eyes and relive the negative experience. Once you have done this process and when you feel that it is time, you break them slowly and with all your might while saying the words of power according to your own sign. Finally, give everything to the earth along with raisins so that this ritual helps you close the process so that there is no pain.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Tonight’s Full Moon in Gemini is very important because it is the last of the year. So it is good to take advantage of it to remove from your mind the negative memories that have led you to an energetic waste that takes away your strength for 2022, since you must know how to take advantage of it because you will be one of the signs of good luck.

In your ritual list, include the negative thoughts that did not allow you to advance and those feelings of mistrust, then follow the steps mentioned in the introduction and, to make it stronger, say aloud: “I, with the help of the Moon , I get these thoughts out of my mind and I am committed to integrating positive ideas for the next year ”.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Tonight’s Full Moon is the best opportunity to leave behind the negative financial events of 2021 and thus improve your finances for the next. This event is the best time to get out of the beliefs and fears that do not allow you to enjoy everything you want materially. On the list of requests for the ritual, remember to allow yourself to get out of low self-esteem, as this will help you improve your economy.

After following the steps I explain in the introduction, connect your mental and emotional center by placing your hands on your chest. Then, while you tear the leaves, say aloud: “I, with the power of this Moon, close a year of tensions and of not valuing myself. I am committed to living an abundant 2022 ”.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

The last Full Moon of the year is very important because it is in your sign and, with this event, surely many things lived will change to prepare for the next year. It is an opportunity to clean up everything that has not done you well in 2021 and remove what should no longer be with you by 2022.

Review what of your personality and your life that you want to leave behind, be it an attitude or bad habits. After doing the indicated ritual and to make it stronger, while you break the leaves say aloud: “I, with the power of this Moon, get out of me the ideas that this year annulled my determinations. I promise to live without conflict in 2022 ”.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

This Full Moon is very relevant because it is the last of the year and recommends you leave behind everything that in 2021 has caused you some pain. The same with what you consider impossible to achieve. This can be from a love, a promise of marriage or the experience of addictions. Also if you have gone through diseases that are difficult to diagnose.

After doing the indicated ritual, while you break the daughters and, feeling it from the depths of you, say aloud: “I, helped by the Full Moon, remove from my life the bad experiences of love and illnesses from my body. I commit myself in 2022 to increase my faith in my power to heal myself and my deserving to be happy. “

LEO’S HOROSCOPE

Today is a very special night because it is the last Full Moon of the year. Also, because it allows you to get out of the worn out of this 2021 that was absorbing your energy. This astral event gives you a great opportunity to leave behind all those desires, plans and hopes that you consider not being able to achieve, as well as those people who put obstacles in your way.

Do the indicated ritual and, to have more strength, invoke the regent archangel of 2022 who will bring abundance and while you break the leaves say aloud: “I, with the power of the Moon, end these dreams of 2021 and the relationship with these people. I promise for the new year to renew my hopes ”.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon is special because it gives you one last chance in 2021 to close work plans that have not worked for you or in which you have put a lot of effort and have not achieved. It also helps you to cleanse your interior of the frustrations generated by these situations. It is good that you take advantage of this so as not to continue with an energy charge that will not allow you to flow in 2022.

After doing the ritual indicated at the beginning, connect with the Moon, break the leaves and say out loud: “I, with the help of the power of the Moon, free myself from this cycle of professional failures and feelings of anguish for not get what you want. I promise to live in abundance ”.

POUND HOROSCOPE

The Full Moon is a special event and even more so today for being the last of this year. This will be in charge of stimulating you to put aside everything that limits you in 2022 and especially your frustrations abroad; that is, if you have not obtained your papers or if you have not been able to develop outside of your country.

As this astrological event is so special, you have to use all your internal strength in the ritual and, after doing it as indicated, while destroying the leaves say aloud: “I, with the powerful help of the Moon, let go of the belief of not being able to succeed abroad. I commit myself in 2022 to follow my goal ”.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Today is the last Full Moon of the year and therefore its importance. The universe gives you the opportunity to clean up and let out all the bad and frustrated feelings of this year. Otherwise, they will continue to consume your energy and you will scatter. This cleaning is related to your shared earnings, inheritances, work bonuses.

Do the ritual that I indicate in the introduction and then, to make it stronger, while breaking the leaves say aloud: “I, with the help of the Moon, close the cycle of not achieving better economic benefits. I commit myself in 2022 to live in prosperity and open to receiving abundance ”.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon is very important because, in addition to being the last of the year, it directly affects you because it happens in your opposite sign. This astral event prompts you to get out of painful experiences; especially, what happened with your relationships and legal actions. As all this in your horoscope has generated an energy that does not allow you to flow and limits you for the future, it favors you to close it.

After doing the ritual that I indicated at the beginning, while breaking the leaves with the strength of your heart, say aloud: “I, with the power of the Moon, close the cycle of toxic relationships and love failures. I commit myself in 2022 to prepare myself to live love ”.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon brings a strong energy of completion because it is the last of the year and motivates you to clean the area of ​​your horoscope related to your work goals. It is time to leave behind all the plans that you have not been able to carry out, as well as the frustration of not having the job you want or the salary you deserve; otherwise, you will be trapped in negative energy.

After doing the ritual indicated in the introduction and while breaking the leaves, say aloud: “I, with the help of the Moon, consider the cycle of not having work or earning little to be concluded and removed from my life. From this moment on, with the help of the Moon, I am committed to achieving my work goals in 2022 ”.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today you have a sector of your horoscope that is under the influence of the last Full Moon of 2021 and, consequently, in the process of completion. This time this happens in the area related to those financial speculations that did not pay off and those frustrated loves that saddened you. The importance of this event is that, if you do not remove the stagnant energy, it will not allow you to achieve what you want.

Do the ritual commented at the beginning and then, so that it has more strength, while destroying the written sheets, say aloud: “I, with the power of the Moon, leave behind the bad experiences of 2020. I commit myself in 2022 to live in abundance of love and finances ”.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon will be in Gemini and it favors you to close or transform the difficult experiences lived this year in your home or your family relationships. The same if you have detected a pattern from childhood that has marked you negatively and that today does not allow you to move forward.

Do the ritual commented at the beginning and, to make it stronger, when you break the leaves and with all the strength of your heart say: “I, with the power of the Moon, conclude the cycle of family conflicts, housing problems or not being able to build my own family in 2021. I promise to achieve it and be happy next year ”.

