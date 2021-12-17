how to relieve pain sitting

Sciatica is a very common problem. According to various studies, affects 2% of the population per year and, although the causes can be very diverse, it occurs when there is an injury or compression of the sciatic nerve, causing pain, numbness, tingling, or weakness in the back, buttock, or legs.

It may be a temporary and one-off problem, but other times it takes longer, so it is advisable to go to an expert to assess the situation and determine what is the root problem to apply the appropriate treatment.

In this video, our personal trainer, Victor Téllez explains a simple exercise to relieve the discomfort caused by sciatica. They are two variants of the same exercise that is performed seated and with the feet stretched to 90 degrees. If it is not possible to keep your back straight, it is advisable to sit at a small height to be as comfortable as possible.

The idea is as simple as moving your feet and head at the same time in the same direction and in opposite directions. They are two exercises of extension and flexion. It is important to coordinate both movements with the breath.

