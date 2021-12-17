‘I have no doubt that I should have more minutes’

Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid, admitted this Friday that he has “no doubt” that the Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera “I would have to have more minutes” with the rojiblanco team.

Even the Aztec midfielder is the second field player with less travel in that sense in the mattress squad this season, only behind the unprecedented Ivan Saponjic.

“I have no doubt that, in the way that he trains, that he accompanies and that he respects his teammates, he would have to have more minutes Herrera. The coach, at the moment, chooses other teammates, but as a merit I have no doubt that he deserved more minutes, “said the Argentine coach at the press conference after morning training.

Hector Herrera, that will repeat substitution this Saturday at the stadium Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán against him Seville, He has played ten of the 19 games that have been available in this course, only two of them as a starter and one only in the six most recent duels, the 20 minutes he played last Sunday in the derby against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu (2-0).

