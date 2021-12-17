‘I was not ready to charge a penalty’; Aldo Rocha jokes about the final

Aldo Rocha, captain of the Atlas, spoke how the final of the Apertura 2021 lived, in which the Rojinegros were crowned after 70 years; those of Diego Cocca they were crowned by way of penalties, where Rocha missed his shot.

The 29-year-old footballer pointed out that everybody the football players they were ready to kick from the penalty spot, except himhe said with a laugh.

“Diego (Cocca) actually assigned us we were all prepared, to shoot a penalty, but me (joke), we were convinced and we talked among ourselves that we had achieved important things but that we continued dreaming, not everything ended there, We entrust ourselves to God this tournament and we talk that God had marked our destiny, if it was not our turn, thank us for what we had done, “he said.

“Camilo spoke, I, that we choose where we were going to shoot safer and me I had to live both sides of the coin, unfortunately, but afterwards he said that If it is not ‘Atlas style’ it is not worth it, then it was something that I suffered a lot but I knew we had Camilo there, I knew that the kickers behind me were going to put it, it was always something to trust in the teammate, that leads us to the goal, “he told TUDN in an interview.

Aldo was clear and He ruled that playing for Chivas is not an option, after a while ago there was a rumor that he would play as rojiblanco.

“No the truth I don’t see myself (playing in Chivas) I see myself in the team in which I am, it is reality, I am a guy who gives myself, passionate, a team in which I arrive I will always give myself, but I am happy in Atlas“, he pointed.

Rocha did not want to opt for Atlas or León, the team in which he plays and the team he is a fan of respectively and who curiously played the final of the Apertura 2021.

“I don’t know if it’s the team I identify with the most (Atlas), if we do a recount, I left León, my city, from the team to which I am going, it has a different flavor, but here I have felt very comfortable, I have enjoyed it a lot, there are things that identify me a lot With the passion he has, I am like that in football, it goes hand in hand with this team, “he concluded.