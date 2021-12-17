IFFHS Announces Concacaf Best of the Year Awards

2021-12-17

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) announced the different individual awards for the best of the year in the category of best player, goalkeeper and coach in the area of Concacaf. In the one of the most outstanding footballer is the Canadian left back of Bayern Munich, Alphonso davies, who had been the only confederation player in the best eleven of 2021 and named the best in the area the previous year.

On the other side, in the goal, the award was given to the Mexican Guillermo Ochoa instead of the Costa Rican goalkeeper PSG, Keylor Navas. The merit of ‘Memo‘was having won the bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and was one of the best in his position in the MX League with America. With the Mexican team he lost the Nations League and Gold Cup finals. For its part, Keylor he lost the league with the Parisians, only obtaining the French cup and with the national team he had a bad start in the qualifying rounds, albeit thanks to his performances. They continue with opportunities to reach the World Cup event.