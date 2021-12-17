‘I’m not going to take care of Tigres’; Eva Espejo, without fear of cats

Female Tigers Y Striped will meet for the fifth time in a Final of the Liga MX Women and although the balance favors the auriazules, the coach Eva Mirror does not shrink in the face of the fight for the title of the Opening 2021.

“He has been in football for more time than I have, I deeply respect Roberto’s career, he has done a great career in women’s soccer, has inspired us, they are the pioneers of the national team, they laid important foundations for us to be here.

“It is not a question of taking care of ourselves, is to know clearly what you want to play and propose Striped in these two games, I’m not going to take care of Tigers and we are clear about the personality, the game model and everything we have done this season to repeat it and solidify it with a championship, “he said.

The strategist of the Gang does not focus on the history between the two clubs and although he believes that it cannot be said that they have been disappointed by the lost endings Against the backyard rival, he only focuses on making his own story.

“For me there is no pressureI personally do not feel pressure, we have met each of the objectives set this season, we are about to achieve the last one, this keeps us focused and backwards it is not worth turning around other than to learn, history has been written and I am not going to repeat what they have seen in the series, even in penalties it has been defined, this reflects what this club has pursued for so long and when it is close it would be unfair to call the story disappointing We want to leave a mark and that is what we focus on, in another final ”, he added.

Roberto Medina, the best coach of Concacaf

The International Federation of History and Statistics named Roberto Medina, from Tigres Femenil, the best Concacaf DT in the female branch and the strategist of Tigre said surprised, but at the same time happy.

“Surprised and grateful for this appointment, I am very pleased, it is not simply a non-individual effort but collective and I owe that to my players who have pleasantly reflected the feeling of the game, of the match, the two best teams without a doubt, in these instances things change completely and which reflects for us a clear and a final, to look for the better way to do good show”, He commented