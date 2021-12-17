In front of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 Citi allows teleworking in New York

The area is again fighting an increase in cases and it is estimated that the new variant of Covid-19 could cover 13% of its coronavirus infections.

Citigroup told its staff in the New York City metropolitan area that it will be able to work remotely again between the end of the year holidays, citing the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the region.

The measure, which applies to offices in the cities of New York and Jersey, aims to protect employee vacation plans and reduce the number of workers entering facilities in that areaaccording to a spokesperson.

Citigroup – which through an association with the Luksic group is the controller of Banco de Chile – already requires up-to-date vaccination for those who work in its offices in the United States.

“Given the current situation, if you can work from home now during the end of the year holiday period, please feel free to speak to your manager about that. “the company informed staff in a note. “We are going to ask that certain colleagues, including those who depend on the site, continue to come to the office to ensure critical business operations.”

New York, one of the states hardest hit during the early days of the pandemic, is again fighting an increase in cases. This week, models designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that The Omicron variant could account for 13% of Covid-19 infections in that area and in New Jersey.

Citigroup began inviting more workers to return to the office during the summer. The New York-based firm, under recently installed CEO Jane Fraser, has been the most vocal among its rivals about continuing to allow its employees to telecommute, even after the pandemic.







