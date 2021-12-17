In New York they seek to prohibit the use of natural gas for new buildings

New York seeks to dramatically reduce the emission of greenhouse gases produced by the use of gas and oil in its buildings.

The New York City Council voted this week to pass legislation that prohibit the use of natural gas in most new construction, to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thus combat climate change, reported CNBC.

The bill went to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office and once signed, the measure It will take effect in late 2023 for some buildings under seven stories and in 2027 for taller buildings.

It is worth mentioning that hospitals, commercial kitchens and laundries will be exempted from the ban. Likewise, residents who currently have gas stoves and heaters in their homes will not be affected unless they relocate to a new building.

In accordance with the law, approved construction projects after 2027 they must use sources such as electricity for stoves, portable heaters and water boilers instead of gas or oil.

In New York, 70% of greenhouse gases come from buildings, so the ban is likely to drive a state requirement to get 70% of its electricity from renewable sources like solar, hydro or wind by 2030 and achieve a net zero emissions power sector by 2040.

“This is how to fight climate change at the local level and ensure a green city for generations to come,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. “If America’s largest city can take this critical step to ban gas, any city can do the same.”.

According to a study by the RMI expert group, the new law will reduce around 2.1 million tons of carbon emissions by 2040, which equates to the annual emissions of 450,000 cars, and it will save consumers hundreds of millions of dollars on new gas connections.

The prohibition too will minimize the risk of gas explosions and rreduce exposure to air pollution It poses health risks to New Yorkers, particularly low-income African American communities that are disproportionately exposed to pollution.

Real estate groups, the oil and gas sector, and National Grid, the utility company that provides natural gas to the city, have spoken out against the bill, arguing that it will lead to a increased demand for electricity that could lead to winter blackouts and that higher costs will be incurred when using electricity for heating compared to natural gas.

