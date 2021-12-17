In the midst of the controversy with her ex Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner published this video

This Tuesday the world was stunned after the statements of Ben affleck about her marriage to Jennifer garner in the show of Howard Stern, in which he described how unhappy and trapped he felt in their relationship.

The ball got bigger and his claims made headlines for days. In the midst of this controversy in which the actress also did not look exactly right, without this being Ben’s intention, she also had something to say.

He did it in an unexpected and most curious way, without having to jump into the mud or resort to difficult episodes in their relationship to be above.

With this most Christmas and motherly publication in which laughter predominates, Jennifer made it clear that there is nothing that cannot be solved with a sense of humor.

His ex had said a couple of days before that being married to her made him turn to the bottle more, mainly because he was not happy and did not want to separate for fear of hurting the children together. Garner left it at that, but Jennifer Lopez he did react.

Although he later retracted on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and assured that the media only stayed with the part that interested them, Ben could not say much more. What was done was done.

Far from sharing absurd hints, Jennifer revealed, once again, her cheerful and talkative way of living life, without the need to fall into other things. A joke that was received with great affection by his followers who applauded and gave nice comments.

