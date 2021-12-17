Infections in Miss World increase to 38 and to 423 among those attending the Bad Bunny concert

The Department of Health confirmed this Thursday that infections with COVID-19 detected in people related to the international Miss World contest rose to 38 cases and of these 23 are in candidates.

Meanwhile, infections associated with the concerts of the urban exponent Bad Bunny rose to 423 and of these 77 were in public and private school students who enjoyed the musical event.

This was reported by the First Officer of Epidemiology, Melissa Marzán, noting that Health did not order the cancellation of the Miss World event -which would be held tonight and brought together more than 98 candidates- but that it was the organization that made the decision to postpone the contest for three months.

“The organization decided to cancel the activity. Since the beginning of this activity, the airport surveillance team has been supporting and answering questions about protocols established by the organization and we were always in communication. This week when the increase in cases in the organization began, the system was making several updates every day. Finally, they had been given some options … and the organization decided to cancel.”, Expressed Marzán when indicating that the 23 infected candidates have to be in isolation for 10 days. On Wednesday it emerged that there were 17 infections linked to the contest.

On the other hand, to questions from Primera Hora, the epidemiologist said that 423 cases were identified among those attending the Bad Bunny concert. Most belong to the Bayamón health region. Likewise, 77 infections were identified among public and private school students who attended the concerts. The agency had reported 176 infections linked to the arts spectacle on Wednesday.

The artist performed concerts last Friday and Saturday at the Hiram Bithorn stadium, in Hato Rey. Simultaneously, both days, there was a special event related to the concert at the Puerto Rico Coliseum. It is estimated that among all the events there was an attendance close to 100,000 people.

Could the attendees have arrived infected?, he was questioned.

“It is very likely,” replied Marzán, noting that from the investigation of cases that is carried out through interviews with those affected, information emerges from people who were with symptoms at the event.

“During this process we know that there were people who had symptoms … many people think they have a monga, but that monga could be COVID“Said the epidemiologist.

Regarding the possibility of sanctioning those who choose to attend a massive event knowing that they might be sick, Marzán expressed the following: “From the point of view of public health, rather than penalizing, is that they understand that this is a matter in which their actions affect what happens in their communities. We can give a fine of $ 5,000 or whatever we decide, but the important thing is public prudence and understanding that there are actions that impact others“, He said.

It turned out that during the Bad Bunny events 213 fines were issued for the use of masks. These fines are for $ 100. Likewise, they intervened with a person who presented a false vaccination card.

These outbreaks coincide with the 39 reported this week among members of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.

These outbreaks arise after registering a rise in a week from 2.2% to 7.6% in the positivity of COVID-19 tests on the island and after confirming the presence of the Omicron variant in the archipelago. Faced with the panorama, various sectors of science professionals -including the Scientific Coalition that advises the government-, have called for a reconsideration of the status of a fully vaccinated person, including in the requirement proof of the administration of the booster dose .

They also suggested that for mass events that could cause crowds, this requirement of a booster dose be enforced. The booster dose is recommended six months after the second dose in those who used Pfizer and Moderna products and after two months after injecting the Janssen unit dose. Scientific studies validate that after this period the effectiveness of the drug is dramatically reduced and the risks of infection, hospitalization and deaths increase.