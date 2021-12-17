Innovative green business gateway: what does it consist of – Technology News – Technology

Since last December 10, the first portfolio began to be executed in the country to publicize the different initiatives that are being developed in Bogotá and its neighboring municipalities about businesses and ideas that they point them to the sustainability and the circular economy, through Innovative Green Businesses, which represent projects that incorporate science, technology and innovation (CTeI) for their creation.

The program offers a virtual platform to gather and display about 250 initiatives that have products and services with triple impact orientation, that is, they generate economic, social and environmental benefits, with the current market.

(You may be interested in: Mintic case: contract that Centros Poblados had, will be assumed by ETB and Skynet).

“We have two key sections within this portfolio, one is for the general public and the other is a more exclusive area for the interaction of program participants and participating companies in order to strengthen the processes of each of the projects.”, Assures Tatiana Monsalve, director of the Regional Office for Technology Transfer.

This allows the general public to access a wide range of products that point to sustainability in different sectors, such as agriculture, food and beverages, environment, cosmetics, toilet, construction, fashion, health, pharmacists, logistics, transport, tourism and energy, in one place. This platform will be enabled in the coming months.

We seek that this generates an impact not only on entrepreneurs, but on consumer habits, very guided to know this type of offer and value promises from a closer way

“This showcase is aligned with a green business growth policy and circular economy, which is even related to the Sustainable Development Goals and the challenges faced in particular in the city and the region”, Assures Claudia Marcela Betancur Giraldo, executive director at Biointropic.

(We recommend you read: Let’s talk about metaverses: what are they, how many are there and what do you look for with them?).

Of the 250 initiatives that are in the portfolio, 80 point to the use and recovery of waste, 26 are related to a productive and sustainable agriculture making efficient use of biodiversity and another 17 seek to integrate sustainable environmental processes in the traditional supply chain.

The great majority of the showcase has projects in the environment (54 initiatives), agriculture and livestock (45), food and beverages (33) and construction (24) sectors. Likewise, 70 percent of the offer is focused on product development; 28 percent, to services and 2 percent, to processes.

(Plus: Google threatens to fire its employees who don’t get vaccinated.)

These projects are being executed by different actors of the city’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, among them there are 209 companies, 21 non-profit organizations and 20 knowledge generators, where universities and research and development centers are located.

“We seek that this generates an impact not only on entrepreneurs, but on consumer habits, very guided to know from a closer way this type of offer and promises of value and mitigate the impact we have had on the planetMonsalve pointed out.

You may also be interested in:

– Krü, the World Cup team in which ‘Kun’ Agüero continues after leaving football

– Elon Musk talks about the career of the future. This is your advice

– Close to $ 100,000 million have been invested in Zona Futuro de Chiribiquete

TECHNOSPHERE

Twitter: @TechnosphereET