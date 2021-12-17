Investigation of aggression against La Taína confirmed

The Puerto Rico Police Bureau confirmed on Thursday night that they have under investigation an attack against former model Noris Díaz Pérez, better known as La Taína.

The press officer, Alex Valencia, confirmed to Primera Hora that Díaz went to the offices of the Domestic Violence Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) in San Juan, where the authorities came to interview her for an incident of gender violence.

Until now, the authorities indicated that agents of said division, together with the Hato Rey Este precinct, were still trying to arrest José Daniel de Jesús Morales, the alleged aggressor, who has federal evidence for violation of the Law of Drugs

On the other hand, Colonel Roberto Rivera told this media that the Prosecutor’s Office is raising a file to later file charges against De Jesús Morales for gender violence.

“They have not found him yet, what happens is that he has several places to hide, we have gone to all the places where we could find him, but not even people confirm that they have seen him. But we want to find him so that he can face the process of the law, “the colonel told this medium.

According to a report published last Wednesday, agents assigned to the Hato Rey Este Precinct preliminarily investigated an incident of gender violence reported at 11:02 at night, in front of a gomera on Jesús T. Piñero avenue, in the jurisdiction of Hato King.

According to the investigation, the 46-year-old complainant denounced a man after he allegedly attacked her with his hands on different parts of the body. The injured person had to be transported to the Río Piedras Diagnosis and Treatment Center, where he was treated by the doctor on duty.

His health condition, according to the Police, was described as stable.