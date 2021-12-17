Is a diet low in carbohydrates and high in saturated fat healthy for my heart?

A diet healthy includes taking advantage of the benefits that natural foods offer us to be able to recharge the body with vitamins and minerals and even the intake of carbohydrates in moderation as well as some fats They are also essential in our diet.

There are some diets that allow low carbohydrate intake because we know that everything in moderation is one of the best ways to take advantage of food, but how true that there are some healthy points for the heart by including this substance and the own Saturated fats.

Experts analyzed this topic and were able to find surprising information by indicating that a diet low in carbohydrates and high in saturated fat It might not be as bad as we feared. Given the importance of this new study, here is what the researchers found.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which was taken up by Harvard Health, explained that after analyzing a group of people and inviting them to follow an established diet, the results of this project were quite revealing. Participants had to follow a raised meal plan that contained different proportions of carbohydrates Y fats.

The researchers found that at the end of these diets for five months, the group low in carbohydrates, who had also consumed the most Saturated fats Presumably worrisome, he did not have the worst blood markers of cardiovascular disease. The amount of good and bad cholesterol in the blood was not different from the other groups. And they indicated that Saturated fats (in moderation) they shouldn’t worry us as much as they regularly do.

In fact, the LPIR cardiovascular risk score and two other disease markers (Lp (a) and adiponectin) also improved the most in this group. This seems to suggest that we can go ahead and not worry about the saturated fats that normally accompany a low-carb diet, “they explained.

In addition, the experts indicated that among a relatively young and healthy group of people (the average age of those who completed the study was 45 years), higher amounts of Saturated fats in the context of a healthy diet, it did not appear to adversely affect certain short-term cardiovascular risk markers.

Concluding that it is unknown how it would affect actual disease, such as heart attack, stroke and diabetes, in the long term. However, there is ample evidence showing that a diet that consists of healthy foods and has moderate amounts of carbohydrates and fats can reduce the risk of these diseases.

In this way, this new study was able to add impressive data and explain that a diet low in carbohydrates and high in saturated fat It could not be as bad as you imagine, despite this, it is important to know how to combine foods to fill us with their benefits without any problem.