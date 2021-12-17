is one of the theories about how Bill Gates and Steve Jobs became legends

Bill gates Y Steve Jobs They revolutionized the tech industry, and even more shockingly, our everyday lives. It is possible that the founders of Microsoft Y Manzana end up being one of the most influential people of the 21st century. But how did they get all their success?

Steve Jobs and Bill Gates via Depositphotos



There are various theories about what attitudes differentiate successful people from the rest. The psychologist Anders Ericsson proposed one of the most famous hypotheses, known as 10,000 hours. It was popularized in 2008 with Malcolm Gladwell’s book, “Typical values”. The idea is that people who work 10,000 hours on a single goal become experts. Basically, it is an elaboration of the phrase “practice makes perfect”.

However, there have to be some other factors in the formula to be truly successful. The author of the book said in a forum with Business Insider that in addition to working the 10,000 hours a natural ability was required. When Bill Gates was asked about the theory, he said that even though he had worked those hours before he was successful, there were other important elements.

“It is about establishing constant work circles in which in 90 percent of the cases your work will be rejected. You have to be lucky enough and be a fan of your idea enough to continue to the end, ”Gates shared, in an interview on ‘A Conversation With My Father‘.

Steve Jobs never spoke about theory directly, but he also mentioned several times the importance of creativity and expanding your horizons with different experiences.

“A lot of people in our industry haven’t had very diverse experiences. So they don’t have enough points to connect and they end up with very linear solutions without a broad perspective on the problem. The more the human experience is understood, the better design we will have ”, commented the founder of Apple in an interview with ‘Wired‘.

Taking into account the points of view of different people, within this theory, the formula for success was: work 10,000 hours + natural ability + passion for your idea + diverse experiences + creativity.