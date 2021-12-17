Is the ‘Big-3’ over? Russell Westbrook ruled out for next Los Angeles Lakers game

Rumors of a possible trade to exit Russell Westbrook surround the Los Angeles Lakers and Russ’s first NBA absence from 2021-22 came. Chance or causality?

Since Russell westbrook signed as a player of Los angeles lakers has not had a single day of peace. With the irregular level of the team, he has had on three occasions the same number of victories and defeats in the NBA season 2021-22, the main point of the lack of chemistry has been Russ.

The ‘Big-3’ from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook it is still not fully understood and when one of the three shines, the others are not as prominent. Even ‘La Ceja’ began to be questioned by fans and there was even speculation about a bomb exchange.

In the context of the Lakers’ irregularity, the bombshell information emerged that the Los Angeles team is internally discussing an exchange for Russell Westbrook to leave. The targeted player would be Ben Simmons.

As if something else was missing from the novel about Westbrook’s possible departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, on Thursday, December 16, it was reported that Russell will miss the first game of the 2021-22 NBA season. Is the ‘Big-3’?

Russell Westbrook ruled out for next Los Angeles Lakers game

As reported by Shams Charania, a journalist for The Athletic portal, Russell westbrook entered the NBA’s covid-19 protocols and is ruled out for the next Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, December 17, saved two negative tests on the same day of the game. At the very least, for one game, LeBron and co’s ‘Big-3’ would disarm.