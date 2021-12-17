Jake Paul says he will fight Canelo Álvarez

Jake Paul is ready for his rematch against Tyron Woodley next Saturday, December 18 from the Amalie Arena, in the city of Tampa Bay, Florida. However, the youtuber and now also a boxer is analyzing what could come in his future.

Paul thinks big and in an interview with Sports Joe, the American said that he hopes to have great fights in his career against Gervonta Davis, Conor McGregor and even mentioned the Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

“Canelo Álvarez is the highest paid boxer in the worldI am the second highest paid, so imagine how much the bag would be for the winner. It would be the biggest check in history. I think I can do more harm to Canelo than many rivals have done to him, “said the 24-year-old.

It would not be immediately

Despite this, Jake revealed that at the moment he is not at the level to fight against the fighter born in Guadalajara, however, He ruled that “I think in three years time it would be a gigantic fight and I will have the skills to make a competitive fight.”

So far, Jake Paul is undefeated in his boxing career, however, he is not deceiving himself and assures that his greatest challenge will be “Fighting a professional boxer. I want to gain experience so that I can soon contest for a belt.”