Javier Alarcón reacted to the possible exchange between Cruz Azul and Chivas: “No la chingu * n”:

Photos: Club Chivas // Youtube / Javier Alarcón // Club Cruz Azul

In recent hours, the news of a possible negotiation between Blue Cross Y Chivas. The move involves an exchange of players. The machine would give a loan to Roberto Alvarado for the Flock. For their part, the rojiblancos would send Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga to the machine. Faced with the possible transaction, the renowned commentator Javier Alarcón gave his opinion on the matter.

The current commentator of Television Image He is a declared fan of the celestial team. During the tournament in which Cruz Azul raised the ninth, Alarcón was constantly commenting on things about the team on his Twitter account. Now, faced with the possible negotiation, I do not hesitate to show his indignation.

“Alvarado for Antuna and Mayorga? It’s December 16, not December 28. Don’t screw it up, ”Javier posted.

In this way, he showed his disapproval of the possible negotiation. It is not April Fools’ day, it is not the time for the celestial directive to walk with this type of joke, can be interpreted by your comments. Along with Javier were joined by hundreds of La Maquina fans, who also disapproved of the exchange.

Roberto Alvarado scored his first hat trick with Cruz Azul last tournament against Pumas. (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)

Some called this day ironic for Cruz Azul. They first excited their followers by announcing the hiring of Cristian Tabó, 28-year-old Uruguayan from Puebla. This made the celestial community happy, as it is an important offensive option, however, they did the opposite when they heard rumors of the Alvarado exchange.

In fact, Roberto Alvarado has been one of Cruz Azul’s most prominent players in recent tournaments. Despite his 23 years, the native of Guanajuato is one of the most important soccer players within the Juan Reynoso squad. In fact, on the last day of the last tournament (before Pumas) managed to score his first hat-trick with the team. He emphasizes that he was “perfect” when scoring from the right, left and head misses.

The Louse came to the machine in 2018, since then, he has played a total of 120 first-team games, scoring 14 goals and distributing 23 assists. Since he joined the heavenly club, the player has managed to win a starting position due to his versatility on the field. He can cover any offensive area of ​​the field, and has even played as a winger with Juan Reynoso.

These qualities have led him to be one of the recurring summons of Gerardo the Tata Martino in the calls of the Mexican National Team. Although he has not shone to the maximum with the tricolor, Alvarado continues to appear on the lists, showing that he is one of the players in whom the strategist has the most confidence.

Uriel Antuna is a Chivas player and has also been called up on several occasions to the Mexican National Team. (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

For its part, Uriel antuna He is 24 years old, he came to Chivas in 2020 and has collaborated with 9 assists and 6 goals. The player stands out for his speed and has also been part of the Mexican team in some games. For its part, Alejandro mayorga He is also 24 years old and has 50 games in the Mexican first division (alternating Chivas, Necaxa and Pumas). In total he has scored 3 goals and distributed 5 assists.

For some time it was reported that Cruz Azul was looking for a player to reinforce the defensive left back, a position in which Mayorga plays, like some other player in attack, such as Antuna, however, the fans of La Maquina consider that giving Alvarado in exchange for these two players is a very high price to pay, in which the celestial ones would lose.

At the moment this has not been made official, however, the rumors by the sports journalists in charge of announcing the signings of their respective clubs have been clear, announcing that the negotiations are on the right track.

