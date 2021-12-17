Jennifer López was upset with Ben Affleck for statements related to his ex-wife

The statements of actor Ben Affleck, in which he assured that feeling trapped in his marriage to Jennifer Garner led him to drink, annoyed not only Garner fans, but also Jennifer López, Affleck’s current partner.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Affleck said: “Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave for my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was I drank a bottle of whiskey and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution, “he said.

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck were going to get married, but in 2004 they ended their relationship. This 2021 they revived their love. Photos: Archive. (Archive)

The statements generated annoyance in all those people who remembered when the paparazzi captured Jennifer Garner helping her husband and, later, taking him to rehabilitation clinics.

The bronx diva, Jennifer López, was also upset with the recklessness of the interpreter of Batman. She expressed it this way to close people.

“She is angry,” a source told Page Six. “She feels like she’s being dragged away because she’s dating him,” she added.

And, according to the American media, López is making an effort so that his family and Ben’s are in sync, since she and he resumed their relationship after almost 20 years.

“(JLo) He’s trying to get to know her (Jennifer Garner) and Ben’s kids. It’s reckless and arrogant of (Affleck’s) part, ”added the source.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck were spotted together on Sunday, June 13. They had dinner in Malibu. They currently live their relationship openly. Photo: Screenshot Page Six

The Avalanche

After Affleck’s statements, social networks exploded. In a later interview, the actor commented that he believed that everything had been fine in the interview.

“They have said that I have blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism … they have simply turned me into the worst, the most insensitive, stupid and horrible guy,” he replies. Page Six.

Ben continued, “That’s not true. I don’t believe that, it is the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my children to say a bad word about their mother ”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married for 10 years and are parents to Violet (16), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9).

For her part, López is the mother of twins Emme and Max (13). Fruit of his relationship with Marc Anthony.