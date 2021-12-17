Johanna Fadul: annoyed in her social networks for insults – People – Culture

The actress Johanna fadul, known for participating in productions such as ‘Parents and children’ and ‘Without breasts, yes there is paradise’, responded annoyed to the people who made fun of her for making a mistake with the dates of the novenas.

On December 15, the artist, who has 6.1 million followers on Instagram, shared how excited she was for the start of the ninth, moment in which Colombian families gather to share and wait for the arrival of Christmas.

However, during his stories he made a mistake in the date, because as the name implies, the novenas begin nine days before the Good night. That is, on December 16 and not on December 15, as she mentioned.

The mistake was minimal. However, several of his followers warned him of the error.

The problem was that other people used off-key words, which annoyed Fadul, who did not stay quiet and responded to both good and bad comments.

Fadul’s response

The artist He thanked the followers who took the time to explain in a good way the mistake he had made.

But for the bad messages, the woman did not limit her words and showed how angry she was after receiving the abuse.

“Those who have to respond with rudeness and insults, can get in … and that’s it. It is because of people like that that this world goes on its ass to the tobacconist, “he wrote in Instagram stories.

In addition, he added that bothered the cowardice of the people who carried out this type of act and called them “morrongos and overlapped”.

“You go and find them on the street and they are not able to say the same to their faces. They hide behind the screen of a cell phone ”, said the artist quite angry.

