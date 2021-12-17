Juan Carlos Osorio took stock of his campaign and spoke of its continuity

América de Cali ended its season in the Colombian League on Thursday and before the duel with Millonarios made a balance of what was its campaign that was marked by ups and downs.

The Reds entered the final home runs almost miraculously and could not access the grand finale of the second half.

Juan Carlos Osorio’s relationship with the scarlet fan was clearly distanced and in the end there was no communion.

“America by decision of the club sold four of the most influential offensive players from previous tournaments. I am referring to Yesus Cabrera, Rafael Carrascal, Duván Vergara and Santiago Moreno. And by decision of the club, all that money was invested in the venues In this regard, the institution was improved in terms of infrastructure, “said Osorio in a talk with the Win Sports channel.

Along the same lines of balance, the Risaralda strategist analyzed the footballing part of his team where he recognized that he had made mistakes.

“With difficulties, with many mistakes on my part and also with a lot of learning, we managed to qualify because we scored enough points to be in all eight. We had very good games, others were very regular and others were not very good. In the home runs we did not go less than any rival. We classified the South American Cup, which was another objective, players from the basic forces are consolidating, it was a semester where we had to have a hard time and in the end the team had the resilience to overcome, “added the helmsman.

Regarding the continuity of Osorio on the American bench and that has been questioned by the American fans, the 60-year-old coach was clear in stating that “I am in love with this project, I am sure that it will be the example to follow for many because it is an austere, pragmatic project and, above all, priority is given to the Colombian player who in other teams are not important, do not shine or do not take them into consideration “.

The America coach also noted that “if we compare previous payrolls in terms of this, the conclusion is clear. I am very willing to continue, but obviously the bosses have an opinion and it is their decision, we will see what is best for all the parts”.

America will have international participation next year with the South American Cup in addition to the League and the Colombia Cup. That is why you must be assertive when hiring players, taking into account that due to the sanction imposed by the Dispute Resolution Chamber of the Colombian Soccer Federation, in the case of Rafael Carrascal, you can only register once in the season 2022.