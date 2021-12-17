“Key to us”: the endorsement of a Red Bull figure for Checo Pérez

Red Bull Racing hit a key decision: to replace Alexander Albon with Checo Pérez. This is how the Mexican played a vital role for Max Verstappen to win his first Formula 1 world championship. In this context, the man from Guadalajara received the support of a key figure in the Red Bulls.

Checo Pérez he concluded the drivers’ world championship in fourth place, after a season in which he garnered five podiums with Red Bull Racing. The Austrian team celebrated the consecration of Verstappen, who was helped by the Mexican to beat Lewis Hamilton. In this way, Christian Horner, director of Red Bull, endorsed the Aztec pilot.

Checo achieved a victory in his first season with Red Bull

“Checo has played a key role, key for us this year, particularly in the second half of the year. It has been phenomenal for his teammate, be it a tow at Monza, fighting Lewis in Turkey, which he did on Saturday in qualifying, towing his teammate to pole, ”argued Horner, who highlighted a maneuver that defined the championship.

“Then defending spectacularly like a lion against Lewis cost him a vital time., without which Mercedes would have had a free pit stop and probably would have won this world championship ”, highlighted the manager.

Horner applauded the work of the Mexican, who will play his tie with Red Bull in 2022

2022: a crucial season

The next campaign of the premier category of motorsport will have as an incentive the change of the technical regulations. The cars will be modified in order to optimize the aerodynamic aspect and promote overtaking. In that sense, the Aztec driver will be crucial in the development of the new Red Bull Racing car.

The red bulls team finished second in the constructors’ world championship. The Mexican abandoned in the last two races, in Jeddah due to an accident and in Abu Dhabi due to an engine problem.