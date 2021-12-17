Kia Sportage earns zero Latin NCAP stars, along with Hyundai Accent

It seems that 2021 will end with a regular average – once again – for the Latin American Automotive Market Safety. The Kia Sportage, built in South Korea, with two front airbags and no standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), has been carried zero stars Latin NCAP.

Two other models have received the same worrying note: the Hyundai New Accent and the Great Wall Wingle 5. “It is very disappointing that a group of vehicle manufacturers as important as Hyundai-Kia offers such low safety performance for standard safety equipment to Latin American consumers,” they have said from the agency.

Only 6% in Security Assistance Systems

The Kia sportage It was evaluated on frontal impact, side impact, whiplash, and pedestrian protection. The model performed well in frontal impact and side impact for adult occupant protection, however the lack of standard head side airbags limited the vehicle’s score.

The SUV reached 48% in Adult Occupant Protection, 14% in Child Occupant Protection, 57% in Protection of Pedestrians and Vulnerable Road Users and 6% in Safety Assistance Systems.

The vehicle does not offer standard ESC “nor other relevant technologies” nor Autonomous Emergency braking for Vulnerable Road Users to compensate for pedestrian protection. On the other hand, explains the agency, Child Occupant Protection was poor because Kia refused to recommend Child Restraint Systems for testing.

However, the Sportage showed good performance in frontal impact and in side impact for the protection of the adult occupant, while the whiplash test showed good protection.

Hyundai Accent and Great Wall Wingle 5, also suspended

The new Hyundai accent Made in India and Mexico, with a front airbag as standard equipment and no standard ESC, it earned zero stars. The compact sedan achieved 9% in Adult Occupant Protection, 12% in Child Occupant Protection, 53% in Protection for Pedestrians and Vulnerable Road Users and 6% in Safety Assistance Systems.

For its part, Great Wall, which has us accustomed to zero-star results, received another failure for its pick-up: 9% in Adult Occupant Protection, 0% Child Occupant Protection, 19% in Protection of Pedestrians and Vulnerable Users of the Roads and 0% in Security Assistance Systems.





A real disaster, and a danger to the consumer.

“The life of a Latin American does not seem to be as valuable and important as the life of a Korean, American, Japanese, European or Australian and we deserve the same basic levels of security without having to pay more for them,” said the Secretary General from Latin NCAP, Alejandro Furas.

The cars with zero stars Latin NCAP that 2021 has left us





Models that in the European market have not dropped below three stars, in the Latin American market they are sold with fewer standard airbags, without ESC or with two-point belts. To date, this is the list of 2021 Latin NCAP zero star vehicles:

Hyundai new accent

Hyundai tucson

Kia sportage

Renault duster

Suzuki swift

Suzuki baleno

Fiat argo

Great Wall Wingle 5

The penultimate results of the year have highlighted the third generation Hyundai Tucson (2015-2020), which has not scored a single star, despite having two airbags as standard. Child safety has been one of the culprits.

While in Europe it is difficult to see a car score with zero stars – the surprise was recently given by the Renault ZOE -, in the Latin American market it is common.

The requirements when selling a new car in Bolivia are not the same as in Brazil and at the same time as in Mexico or Argentina, due to the regulations that exist in each country.

And is that the South American versions lack some of the safety equipment that is even mandatory in Europe or that we have as standard; for example, side head airbags.

From Global NCAP they have already asked the South African Government that new vehicles be equipped with ESC for providing “a great advantage in terms of safety.”

