Klay Thompson will NOT play until 2022

Warriors continues to wait for the recovery of one of its stars. Contrary to what was thought, Klay Thompson’s debut this season will still be waiting.

In a week where Golden state warriors, and particularly Stephen Curry, they rewrote the history books of the National Basketball Association (NBA), not all of it was good news for the Steve Kerr-led ensemble.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, journalists from The Athletic medium, Klay Thompson will not make his debut in the home games that the Warriors will play on December 20 and 23 in view of Sacramento kings Y Memphis Grizzlies respectively, delaying their return to the courts.

Thompson has still not been able to step on a floor in the NBA since the NBA Finals in 2019, where he tore the anterior ligament in his left knee. In 2020, an Achilles tendon injury prevented him from returning, leaving him out for another year. But the returnLuckily for him and the Warriors, he’s getting closer and closer.

When is Klay Thompson coming back?

It is the question that everyone asks. Charania clarifies in the tweet where he reported about the situation of the Warriors player that this remains to be seen. Thompson will not be part of Golden State’s Christmas game against Pheonix Suns, where they must travel to Arizona.

Then, the only option of his return during this 2021 will be against the Denver nuggets in the bay on December 28, although the cannons indicate that Steve Kerr’s team will continue to wait for one of his ‘Splash Brothers’ for as long as it takes for him to return in full physical condition. Klay Thompson’s possible first match? The first day of 2022 against the Utah Jazz.