Know the date, time and official channel for the Qatar 2022 Qualifying duel

Official. Match between Peru vs Colombia by Qualifying Qatar 2022 It already has a defined date and time for the joy of the fans. Thanks to the statements of the president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramón Jesurún, it was possible to know when this exciting commitment will be faced in Barranquilla.

And it is that this commitment between Peru vs. Colombia will be key for both teams due to the fact that they have the same number of points (17 units). A key factor that will determine which squad will have the clearest chances of fulfilling the dream of reaching Qatar 2022.

Given this, it becomes official that the Peru vs. Colombia the next will be held Friday, January 28 starting at 4:00 p.m. from Bogotá and Lima (21:00 GMT) at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Obviously, being a duel in condition of visit for the Bicolor it will be possible to see in the channels of Movistar Sports Y America Sports.

The chosen schedule has to do with the search to take advantage of the heat of Barranquilla and be able to get the three points. After knowing this date, the work falls on Ricardo Gareca, who already has an estimated time to evaluate the present of each player and ensure the best call for the objective of stealing points in Barranquilla.

Peru and the last game against Colombia in 2021. Photo: EFE.

The last time the Peruvian Selection Y Colombian They saw the faces was in the definition for the third place of the Copa América 2021. On that occasion, the ‘coffee growers’ beat the Bicolor 3-2 with goals from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and a double from Luis Díaz. For the national cast, Yoshimar Yotún and Gianluca Lapadula were discounted.

Qualifying standings Qatar 2022 Conmebol

This is how the table of positions goes in the absence of four days to complete the Qatar 2022 Conmebol Qualifiers:

COUNTRIES DG POINTS 1. Brazil 23 35 2. Argentina 14 29 3. Ecuador 10 23 4. Colombia -one 17 5. Peru -5 17 6. Chile -one 16 7. Uruguay -7 16 8. Bolivia -8 fifteen 9. Paraguay -9 13 10. Venezuela -16 7

What games does Peru have left for the Qatar 2022 Conmebol Qualifiers?

Colombia vs. Peru

Peru vs. Ecuador

Uruguay vs. Peru

Peru vs. Paraguay