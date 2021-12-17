La Jornada – Theaters in London and New York deal with new coronavirus outbreaks and their variants

New York. Many stages on Broadway and the West End have been forced to drop the curtains yet again as the theater community grapples with coronavirus outbreaks and their variants, temporarily shutting down everything from the new London staging of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne, to the mighty Hamilton In New York.

“At the end of the day, we will follow science and science will say, ‘You must close this show,'” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said Thursday. “We anticipated that because they told us all the time that if more people did not receive their vaccines, new varieties and new cases of those variants would arrive. And guess what? It’s called omicron ”.

Cancellation of presentations

On Broadway Harry Potter and the Cursed Child canceled his Wednesday matinee, Tub suspended two shows on Wednesday and Hamilton all its functions until Friday night. Ain’t Too Proud, his presentation on Tuesday and Freestyle Love Supreme, two presentations. Mrs. Doubtfire, which has just opened and has been in the dark since Sunday, intended to resume its duties on Thursday.

“We still had five of the 32 shows with a show canceled yesterday, which says the other 27 were working and the protocols are working,” said St. Martin, noting that many productions run daily Covid tests on their staff.

“If someone tests positive, even if it is a false positive, they are not allowed to continue and potentially infect everyone else. That should be a reason for safety and comfort, not only for the community, but also for our spectators ”.

Mary McColl, executive director of the Actors’ Equity Association, which represents actors and stage managers, said canceling shows means Broadway producers are taking cases seriously and acting appropriately.

“The fact that the performances are paused shows that producers and unions are on the alert,” McColl said in a statement. “For that, security protocols must exist, and this shows that they are working.”

During the more than 18 months that Broadway was closed, many theaters adjusted to the circumstances by adding rigorous Covid testing and installing portable fans and air filters with MERV-13 or HEPA technology. But vintage theaters are especially risky when it comes to broadcasting, with tight backstage spaces and staff often crowding around. St. Martin expressed that he is working on a reinforcement campaign.

London’s skyrocketing rate of coronavirus cases, driven by the omicron variant, is also leading to a slew of cancellations in the West End, the city’s theater district.

It’s a huge blow to the theater sector in both cities, which have recently resurfaced after more than a year of lockdown and are counting on the proceeds of the Christmas season.

Shows in the UK like Hamilton, The lion king (The Lion King), Life of Pi, Come from Away Y Matilda the Musical they suspended one or more functions this week due to the Covid-19 outbreaks. Others have gone further: the National Theater canceled Hex Y The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time for the next two weeks “due to illness in the company.”

Donmar Warehouse canceled presentations from Force majeure, about an avalanche and its consequences, until December 29, after several members of the company tested positive.

“It is sadly ironic that we should cancel the performances of this brilliant and fun show entitled Overwhelming force due to a … force majeure event, ”said Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.

The shows Remain open fear the audience will stay away after public health authorities warned people to cut back on socializing to help curb the spread of the omicron.

With the new rules that went into effect this week in London, theater-goers must show a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination to be admitted. In Cabaret, the rules were even stricter: all attendees, even those who were fully vaccinated, were required to show a negative Covid-19 test before entering the theater.

In New York, the rules have been tightened for minors and opera goers: all children ages 5 to 11 must now show proof that they received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to attend. a Broadway show and must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. If the child was vaccinated less than 14 days before the performance, they must also provide a negative Covid test.

And the Metropolitan Opera will require from January 17 that the audience and its employees have received booster doses against Covid-19. The company said that anyone who is not yet eligible to receive a booster injection will have a two-week grace period after they are eligible.